Jennifer Lawrence remembers her failed modelling career before she was famous

Jennifer Lawrence wasn’t cut out to be an Abercrombie & Fitch model.

During a pre-taped segment for BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show,” the actress recalled a shoot she did during her short-lived modelling career for the clothing company in which none of her photos were used.

“They wanted natural pictures so they made us play football on the beach,” she said. “The other models played football in a pretty way but not me. My face was bright red, and I was sweaty with flaring nostrils.”

She added, “One of the girls even yelled, ‘Get her away from me!’ And, when my agent asked why the pictures hadn’t been used, their only response was to send the pictures.”

During the segment, she also talked about her hatred for New Year’s Eve.

“I really hate it,” she said. “I’ve never had a good one — everyone’s chasing a good time and it’s always a disappointment. I plan on doing nothing and then if something lands in my lap… but I always end up drunk and disappointed.”

The New Year’s Eve special will air on BBC One on December 31.

