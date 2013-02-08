Jennifer Lawrence Talks About The Time She modelled For Abercrombie

Before she was an Oscar-nominated actress, Jennifer Lawrence worked as a model for Abercrombie.



“I did stuff for Abercrombie & Fitch, but you’d never know because none of my pictures ever got released,” the actress said on Conan O’Brien’s show.

Lawrence was supposed to be reenacting a football scene, but said the problem was “They were model footballing and I was real footballing.”

The pictures weren’t very graceful, Lawrence told Conan.

“‘There’s this one picture where this girl is just about to catch the football, and I’m behind her, with flared nostrils, red face, my hair’s crazy, and I’m like, ‘WRAH!’ And she screamed, ‘Get her away from me!'”

Lawrence also had a stint on a commercial for MTV’s My Super Sweet 16.

Here’s the video:



