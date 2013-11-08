Jennifer Lawrence Meets With Marissa Mayer And Sheryl Sandberg To Promote 'Catching Fire' [PHOTOS]

Jennifer Lawrence took over Silicon Valley Wednesday to promote her “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” sequel, hitting theatres Nov. 22.

The Oscar-winning 23-year-old actress leaned into Facebook COO, Sheryl Sandberg, posting this to her Facebook page:

“Thanks to Sheryl Sandberg and the Facebook team for hosting everyone for a fan Q&A to end the day.#GlobalFanDay #CatchingFire

— at Facebook HQ.”

Before that, Lawrence visited Yahoo’s headquarters in Sunnyvale, California.

The actress, along with “Catching Fire” director Francis Lawrence, started the day with a sit down conversation with CEO Marissa Mayer.

“Debating the merits of the Dior Oscars dress vs. Katniss’ wedding dress. Hint: one involved a bucket,” she posted on Facebook:

Yahoo employees came out in droves to watch and ask questions during the hour-long Tumblr Ask event:

One bold employee asked about her new pixie cut, to which the actress explained: “I just cut it off. Not a very exciting story. It couldn’t get any uglier.”

Here’s Lawrence’s reaction When Mayer tells her she’s the queen of Tumblr:

Lawrence responds by saying: “I’ve never gone on Tumblr and looked myself up but I will do that later … I’m kidding, I won’t. That’s not good for me.”

After the event, Lawrence posted:

“Sneak peek at upcoming Yahoo products with Francis Lawrence and Marissa Mayer.”

Lawrence revealed a few interesting tidbits during the Q&A:

The first time she met director Francis Lawrence she accidentally spit egg on his mouth during a breakfast meeting.

Teen crush? “90s Justin Timberlake … I was getting so overwhelmed with hormones that I almost threw up.”

If she wasn’t an actress, what would she like to be? “I think I would like to be a hotel maid because I really like to clean and I like going through other people’s stuff.”

Watch the full, revealing conversation between a nervous-sounding Marissa Mayer and self-admittedly nervous Jennifer Lawrence below:

