Jennifer Lawrence Meets With Marissa Mayer And Sheryl Sandberg To Promote 'Catching Fire' [PHOTOS]

Jennifer Lawrence took over Silicon Valley Wednesday to promote her “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” sequel, hitting theatres Nov. 22.
The Oscar-winning 23-year-old actress leaned into Facebook COO, Sheryl Sandberg, posting this to her Facebook page:
“Thanks to Sheryl Sandberg and the Facebook team for hosting everyone for a fan Q&A to end the day.#GlobalFanDay #CatchingFire
— at Facebook HQ.”
Before that, Lawrence visited Yahoo’s headquarters in Sunnyvale, California.
Jennifer Lawrence just arrived at @Yahoo & will be answering your Tumblr ?’s soon! #YahooCatchingFire #GlobalFanDay pic.twitter.com/RLvr73Zq2n
— Yahoo Movies (@YahooMovies) November 6, 2013
The actress, along with “Catching Fire” director Francis Lawrence, started the day with a sit down conversation with CEO Marissa Mayer.
“Debating the merits of the Dior Oscars dress vs. Katniss’ wedding dress. Hint: one involved a bucket,” she posted on Facebook:
Yahoo employees came out in droves to watch and ask questions during the hour-long Tumblr Ask event:
One bold employee asked about her new pixie cut, to which the actress explained: “I just cut it off. Not a very exciting story. It couldn’t get any uglier.”
Here’s Lawrence’s reaction When Mayer tells her she’s the queen of Tumblr:
Lawrence responds by saying: “I’ve never gone on Tumblr and looked myself up but I will do that later … I’m kidding, I won’t. That’s not good for me.”
After the event, Lawrence posted:
“Sneak peek at upcoming Yahoo products with Francis Lawrence and Marissa Mayer.”
Lawrence revealed a few interesting tidbits during the Q&A:
- The first time she met director Francis Lawrence she accidentally spit egg on his mouth during a breakfast meeting.
- Teen crush? “90s Justin Timberlake … I was getting so overwhelmed with hormones that I almost threw up.”
- If she wasn’t an actress, what would she like to be? “I think I would like to be a hotel maid because I really like to clean and I like going through other people’s stuff.”
Watch the full, revealing conversation between a nervous-sounding Marissa Mayer and self-admittedly nervous Jennifer Lawrence below:
Bye bye, Jennifer Lawrence & Francis Lawrence! Thanks for visiting @Yahoo! #YahooCatchingFire #GlobalFanDay pic.twitter.com/SLhhP7u3zy
— Yahoo Movies (@YahooMovies) November 6, 2013
