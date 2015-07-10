Jennifer Lawrence's reaction to meeting Bill Murray at Comic-Con is priceless

Bill Murray surprised fans who woke up early for the first day of San Diego Comic-Con, but the only person he may have surprised more was Jennifer Lawrence.

The two stars ran into each other at the event, and Lawrence’s reaction was priceless.

It’s exactly how anyone would react when meeting Murray.

As for the 64-year-old actor, it was another day in the life of Bill Murray.

