Jennifer Lawrence says she lost a tooth while making ‘Don’t Look Up’: ‘I had to film most of the movie toothless’

Jennifer Lawrence. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty

Lawrence lost a tooth while filming “Don’t Look Up.”

“I couldn’t go to the dentist until the end of the movie,” she told Variety.

“So I had to film most of the movie toothless,” she added.

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she had to deal with a missing tooth while filming the upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.”

While on the red carpet for the world premiere of the movie in New York City on Sunday, the Oscar-winner revealed to Variety the ailment she was dealing with during the shoot.

“I lost a tooth pretty early in the filming,” said Lawrence, noting that one of her veneers fell out. “And I couldn’t go to the dentist until the end of the movie, so I had to film most of the movie toothless.”

Lawrence didn’t disclose how the tooth fell out, but thankfully it didn’t hold up production on the dark comedy.

In it, Lawrence stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomers who discover a giant comet is racing towards Earth and will destroy it. The two embark on a media tour to warn the world.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Don’t Look Up.’ Netflix

The movie, directed by Adam McKay (“Vice,” “The Big Short”), also stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Perry, and Chris Evans. A missing tooth isn’t the only interesting thing that happened to Lawrence while making the movie.

Last month, she said that she got high for a scene in the movie. Lawrence was sure to point out she wasn’t pregnant at the time of this scene. (In September, Lawrence announced she was expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.)

“I was a real target,” said Lawrence about the experience of being high on set. “Everyone was fucking with me, I guess because I was high. Easy to fuck with.”

“Don’t Look Up” opens in select theaters on December 10 and will be available on Netflix beginning December 24.