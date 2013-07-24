Jennifer Lawrence Crashes Jeff Bridges Interview, Gets Totally Starstruck

Oscar winning actress Jennifer Lawrence nearly started hyperventilating when she spotted Jeff Bridges on the red carpet at Comic-Con.



Apparently, she’s the actor’s number one fan.

After first running away, Lawrence then returned to tell Bridges, “I’m such a big fan! So good to see you, I’m so sorry for interrupting.”

The reporter then hands Lawrence a mic to interview Bridges.

Watch it unfold below. The geek-out starts at 2:30.

