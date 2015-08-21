Jennifer Lawrence named the world's highest-paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence is the highest-paid actress of 2015 having earned $US52 million pre-tax over the last 12 months, according to Forbes’ annual list.

The 25-year-old star of “The Hunger Games” franchise edged out Scarlett Johannson, who came in second place after earning $US35.5 million this year.

Lawrence placed second on the list last year with $US34 million, behind Sandra Bullock who ranked No.15 this year with $US8 million.

Other notables on this year’s list include Melissa McCarthy, who came in third place with $US23 million; Jennifer Aniston came in fourth with $US16.5 million; and Angelina Jolie placed 7th, having banked $US15 million.

Lawrence will be seen next in the final instalment in the “Hunger Games” franchise, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” in November, followed by “Joy” on Christmas Day which reteams the star with her “Silver Linings Playbook” director David O. Russell and stars Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro.

See the complete Forbes list.

