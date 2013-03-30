Jennifer Lawrence Is Cheap Because 'I Was Raised To Have Value For Money'

Jennifer Lawrence currently graces the cover of UK magazine Fabulous and inside talks about her views on her newfound fame and fortune.



At just 22-years-old, the Oscar winner already seems to be responsible with her finances.

“I was raised to have value for money, to have respect for money, even though you have a lot of it,” she tells the mag.

“That’s why mini-bars are difficult, because it’s like yes, I can afford a $6 Snickers bar, but there’s just something wrong with that!” exclaims the actress. “I still drive my same car I’ve been driving for a long time and I haven’t bought a house yet.”

And despite being the current face of Dior, she hasn’t even embraced couture clothing or fashion.

“I’ve hated shopping my entire life,” adds Lawrence. “My mum used to drive me to TJ Maxx and I would almost faint out of boredom.”

But while the actress may not feel different from her former, non-famous self, she says that people do look at her differently now.

“I don’t ever walk around feeling famous. I walk around feeling the exact same way I have walked around my entire life,” says the “Silver Linings Playbook” Oscar winner. “But it’s not until I talk to somebody and see in their eyes that I’m different. It makes me feel weird.”

In fact, Lawrence says her fame makes her feel incredibly awkward and uncomfortable, comparing herself to a scared Chihuahua.

“Making movies is where I belong. I shouldn’t be heard just talking,” Lawrence explains. “So, when I’m doing movies, I’m really happy. That’s where I’m comfortable, that’s my home. When you put me on a red carpet or on a stage, I turn into chihuahua Jennifer.”

As for who keeps the star sane, she fully credits her family, who let her move to New York to pursue acting at age 14.

Of that time period, Lawrence says “I think my mum saw the same thing and didn’t really want to send me back to school, where I wasn’t very happy. She saw how happy I was, living in a rat-infested apartment by myself, just auditioning.”

“My family is not the kind of family that would ever let me turn into an a–hole or anything like,” adds Lawrence. “So I am fortunate to have them.”

