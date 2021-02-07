Jennifer Lawrence was reportedly injured after a controlled explosion on the set of Netflix's 'Don't Look Up'

Rich Fury/Getty Images; David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence in 2019 (left) and pictured on set for ‘Don’t Look Up’ (right) in December 2020.

Jennifer Lawrence on Friday was hit with debris on set for “Don’t Look Up” but is expected to be OK.

The Boston Globe said she suffered an injury after a controlled explosion on set in Massachusetts.

Lawrence stars in the 2021 Netflix movie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jennifer Lawrence on Friday suffered an injury in or near her eye while filming Netflix’s movie “Don’t Look Up” on a set outside of Boston, according to a report from The Boston Globe.

Two sources close to the production told The Boston Globe that the actress was hit by debris that came from a special-effects explosion at the movie’s filming location in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The report said that during the controlled explosion, a trash can crashed through a window, causing fragments to hit Lawrence, who covered her face.

Filming was paused for a day after her injury early Friday morning, and Lawrence is expected to recover, a source told Boston’s ABC affiliate WCVB.

“Don’t Look Up” has been filming in and around Boston, according to WCVB, and it’s set to be released on Netflix this year. Some photos captured of Lawrence and DiCaprio filming “Don’t Look Up” show them at a Boston transit station. Lawrence, who seems to have red-coloured hair and short bangs as part of the film, is also seen wearing a face shield while leaving the set.



Read more:





Every single Jennifer Lawrence movie, ranked



David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence at South Station in Boston on December 1, 2020, on set for ‘Don’t Look Up.’

The movie’s director and writer, Adam McKay, is known for directing Will Ferrell comedy movies, including “Anchorman,” “Step Brothers,” and “Talladega Nights.” McKay previously told Insider’s Jason Guerrasio that “Don’t Look Up” is a comedy that follows two astronomers who try to warn the world that a giant meteorite will destroy Earth in six months.

Along with Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, TimothÃ©e Chalamet, Meryl Streep, and Kid Cudi will star in “Don’t Look Up,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Representatives for Lawrence did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.



Read more:





The 33 most anticipated Netflix original movies coming in 2021



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.