Jennifer Lawrence says filming a scene with ‘Don’t Look Up’ costars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet was ‘hell’

(L-R) Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet in ‘Don’t Look Up.’ Netflix

Lawrence recalls filming a scene in a car with DiCaprio and Chalamet that was “hell.”

“It was the most annoying day in my life,” she told Stephen Colbert.

“Don’t Look Up” opens in theaters on Friday and will be available on Netflix on December 24.

It turns out Jennifer Lawrence did not have a great day shooting a scene inside a car with her costars Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet on their latest movie “Don’t Look Up.”

“It was the most annoying day in my life,” Lawrence said on Monday’s “The Last Show with Stephen Colbert.” “They drove me crazy that day.”

In the upcoming Netflix movie, Lawrence and DiCaprio play astronomers who discover that a comet is on track to destroy Earth and they set out to warn the world. In their travels, they encounter several characters, including one played by Chalamet.

“I don’t know what it was,” Lawrence told Colbert on why she was annoyed by her two costars. “Timothée was just excited to be out of the house [after the pandemic lockdown]. I think it was, like, his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, ‘You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah.'”

“I just remember being in absolute misery that day,” Lawrence continued. “It was hell.”

Despite the tough day, the Oscar-winner did tell Colbert earlier in the interview that it was “cool” to work alongside DiCaprio, Chalamet, as well as Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, and Chris Evans, who also star in the dark comedy.

Previously, Lawrence revealed that she got high for one scene and was toothless for most of filming after she lost a tooth.

“Don’t Look Up” will be in select theaters on Friday and available on Netflix beginning December 24.