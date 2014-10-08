Jennifer Lawrence Gave The Perfect Answer To The One Question Everyone's Asking About Celebrity Nude Selfies

It’s been more than a month since the iCloud nudes hack story started dominating headlines.

For the most part, the celebrities involved have stayed silent apart from brief statements condemning the privacy invasion.

The rest of the world, on the other hand, has been in the main, extremely short on sympathy for the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian. While there’s been a show of support in one small corner of the internet, the weight of opinion – and clicks – have been at the other end where apparently it’s all their fault for being shameless, self-obsessed publicity wh…s.

Because why would anyone with celebrity status be stupid enough to take a nude selfie and store it?

Here’s what Lawrence had to say about that in her latest interview with Vanity Fair magazine:

“I started to write an apology, but I don’t have anything to say I’m sorry for. I was in a loving, healthy, great relationship for four years. It was long distance, and either your boyfriend is going to look at porn or he’s going to look at you.”

And that’s all that needs to be said. Celebrities are people too and while they would like to lead normal love lives, quite often it’s the case that they simply can’t.

Obviously it doesn’t cover every celebrity nude scandal, but it’s a great reality check for anyone about to thoughtlessly wade in with the “They’ll do anything for publicity” argument.

If you’re still feeling critical of Jennifer Lawrence’s sexting antics, try being away from your loved one for the better part of four years first.

