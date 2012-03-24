Jennifer Lawrence From 'The Hunger Games' Is Obsessed With Peeing

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is making the talk show and red carpet rounds promoting her blockbuster movie The Hunger Games, and she can’t stop talking about peeing in her pants or in the woods.



The girl needs some more talking points as The Hunger Games is only the first out of possibly four movies based on the trilogy by Suzanne Collins, and she would be doing a lot more interviews in the years to come.

Watch below.

Produced by Dan Goodman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.