Jennifer Lawrence Freaked Out When Jack Nicholson Crashed Her Oscar Interview

As if she’s not the most likeable celebrity of this year’s award season already, Jennifer Lawrence gave the most genuinely starstruck reaction after Jack Nicholson crashed her post-Oscars interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.
“Oh my god!” she squealed, before jokingly telling the Hollywood vet, “you’re being really rude.”
Watch the funny interaction below:
