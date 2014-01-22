Jennifer Lawrence Flips Out Over 'Homeland' Spoiler On The Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence is a huge “Homeland” fan.

We know this because she freaked out like a teenage fan girl when meeting show star Damian Lewis at Sunday’s SAG awards red carpet.

Turns out, Lawrence has watched seasons 1 and 2 of the Showtime show twice, and is currently waiting for season 3 to hit DVD.

So when “Access Hollywood” host Shaun Robertson spilled the beans about a huge spoiler in the latest season, Lawrence flipped.

After getting visibly upset, the actress told the host she was “a monster.”

Watch it all go down below:

