Jennifer Lawrence says she wants to fly commercial, but she can't bring herself to do it

Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t like to waste money, but when it comes to flying, she will indulge on a private jet.

In a candid new interview with Vogue, Lawrence revealed that having to deal with particularly difficult people at the airport makes her hate flying commercial.

“I always want to — it’s cheaper, it’s easier — but there can be 300 perfectly lovely people at the gate and one crazy person who ruins it for everyone, so flying private is great because I don’t have to worry,” she explained. But in true Lawrence fashion, she makes fun of her own habit and asked, “Is that relatable enough for you?”

In the interview, Lawrence also opened up about her relationship with director David O. Russell, with whom she has collaborated on three different films, one of which landed her an Oscar (Silver Linings Playbook).

“He has given me a life, creatively, that I would have never known, what it feels like to really act, to be scared out of your mind on set and have no idea what’s going on,” she said. “There are things that I’ve learned about myself that would have taken 20 years that he taught me in five.”

She also explained that she wants to get back to indie films after wrapping the “Hunger Games” and “X-Men” franchises, though having to make decisions on projects isn’t always easy.

“I knew that coming out of ‘Hunger Games’ it was a bad move to do a big blockbuster,” she said. “I want to get back to my roots, back to indies, where I started. And then I read ‘Passengers’ [with Chris Pratt], and I loved it. This is my first time saying yes now that I am completely free of franchises.”

And naturally, she casually let slip that she’s become friends with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who live two doors down from her. “They’re awesome. I go over there uninvited,” she said. “They’re probably getting pretty sick of me.”

You can read the complete interview at Vogue.

