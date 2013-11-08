Jennifer Lawrence Finally Explains That Pixie Cut During Q&A With Marissa Mayer

Jennifer Lawrence cut her famous locks into a pixie cut yesterday, sending the Internet into a tizzy — but since it wasn’t for a role, no one could figure out what was behind the major chop.

The 23-year-old actress finally explained the reasoning behind the haircut during a Q&A with Marissa Mayer at Yahoo headquarters in Sunnyvale, California Wednesday while promoting “Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

Lawrence fielded fan questions during a Tumblr Ask session, but it was a Yahoo employee who got up the courage to ask the actress about her new ‘do:

Here’s exactly how it went down:

Jennifer Lawrence and her “Catching Fire” director, Francis Lawrence, were in the midst of a chat with Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer:

When Mayer opened up questions to Yahoo employees, one boldly asked: “I think a lot of us are wondering what inspired your pixie cut and if that means there’s no more braid in upcoming movies?”:

The Katniss braid in question:

“This isn’t how Katniss is going to look in the next movies, don’t worry. No, I’m wearing a wig [while shooting upcoming “Mockingjay”], so I don’t know … I cut it earlier and it was just kind of here”:

What she means by initially cutting it to “here”:

“And then it grew to that awkward, gross length”:

“And I kept putting it back in a bun, and I was like ‘Well, I don’t want to do this.'”

The bun she says she was sick of:

“So I just cut it off. Not a very exciting story. It couldn’t get any uglier.”:

Here’s the cut she debuted yesterday on Facebook:

Watch the full video clip in which Jennifer Lawrence discusses her haircut to Yahoo employees below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.