Jennifer Lawrence Will Star In A Remake Of John Steinbeck's 'East Of Eden'

Frazer Harrison/Getty Jennifer Lawrence set to play Cathy Ames in adaptation of John Steinbeck’s ‘East of Eden.’

Jennifer Lawrence is going to go from the

girl on fireto Salinas Valley mistress.

“The Hunger Games” actress is set to star in a remake of John Steinbeck’s classic “East of Eden,” according to Deadline.

Lawrence would re-team with “Hunger Games” director Gary Ross on what is set to be a two-film project.

There’s certainly enough detail in the more than 640-page novel for two films.

“East of Eden” is largely centered around two generations of the Trask family — Cathy and Adam Ames and the ongoing fued between their twin sons Aron and Caleb.

Deadline reports that Ross wants Lawrence to play the role of Cathy, a character described as “cold, cruel, selfish, and violent” (spoiler — she sets her house on fire, killing both parents in the process). After abandoning her sons she becomes one of the most popular prostitutes in Salinas, California.

“East of Eden” was first made into a film in 1955 starring James Dean and Julie Harris.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.