Jennifer Lawrence Debuts Pixie Cut During 'Hunger Games' Google Hangout [PHOTOS]

Remember when Jennifer Lawrence’s hair looked like this?

Well, now it looks like this:

Lawrence posted the pic of her new ‘do to her Facebook page with the caption: “Headed up north for #GLOBALFANDAY with The Hunger Games Catching Fire cast. Follow this page all day for updates!”

We’re not sure why Lawrence chopped off her Katniss braid considering she has no roles that currently call for the cropped hair, but now she will likely have to wear a wig while shooting “Mockingjay,” the third instalment of the “Hunger Games” franchise later this month.

Next up, Jennifer Lawrence and her new short haircut tried on Google Glass today before doing a Google+ hangout. We’re surprised the Internet hasn’t exploded yet.

“Testing out Google Glass before the global hangout. #globalfanday #catchingfire,” she wrote.

Here comes the hair’s big public debut!

“Hangout with Jennifer, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth & Francis Lawrence NOW in The Hunger Games Catching Fire Global Google+ Hangout. #GLOBALFANDAY“

The Internet has dubbed the Oscar winner’s new ‘do “Kate Gosselin hair,” while Gawker asked “Oh God Jennifer Lawrence What Are You Doing?”

Facebook fans, meanwhile, have mixed reviews:

What do you think, is Jen copying Kate?

