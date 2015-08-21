How Jennifer Lawrence went from obscurity to become the highest-paid actress in the world in 5 years

Jennifer Lawrence was just named Forbes’ highest-paid actress of 2015.

At just 25-years-old, Lawrence raked in $US52 million this year alone.

But the Oscar-winning “Hunger Games” actress has come a long way since her humble beginnings in Louisville, Kentucky.

Let’s look back at her meteoric rise from farm girl to Hollywood’s top earner.

Additional reporting by Melia Robinson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.