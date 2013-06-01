How Jennifer Lawrence Became The Most-Loved Actress In Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence had a pretty unforgettable start of the year, sweeping the top awards for acting, and falling flat on her face at the Oscars.



She hasn’t slowed down since then, currently filming “X-Men: Days Of Future Past” this summer, and getting ready for the release of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” this November.

Watch below how Lawrence’s down-to-earth personality and goofy character made her into a leading Hollywood actress:



