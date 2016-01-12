Jennifer Lawrence called out a reporter during the Golden Globes

At Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, Jennifer Lawrence won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical for her performance in “Joy.” This put her back in the Oscar conversation, but it wasn’t the only thing she did last night that people are talking about.

After her win, she spoke to reporters backstage. While being questioned, one reporter was busy on his phone, and Lawrence called him out for it.

“You can’t live your whole life behind your phone, bro. We’ve gotta live in the now,” Lawrence told him.

The reporter quickly apologised, but the tension was cut when other people in the room began to laugh. The reporter then asked Lawrence about the Oscars.

“We’re at the Golden Globes. You’d know that if you’d put down your phone,” she said.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Adam Banicki

