Jennifer Lawrence Calls Out Jon Stewart For Not Being Prepared For Interview

Jennifer Lawrence ended her “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” press tour at “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” Thursday and the interview became a bit … unhinged.

After Stewart opened by telling Lawrence “I got a CNN news alert when you got your haircut,” he admitted he knew little about the actress’ massive film franchise she was there to promote.

“I don’t prepare for these very well,” revealed Stewart.

“Your producers and everyone involved in this show tell everyone that you don’t,” Lawrence shot back. “They’re like, ‘he’s not really going to know a lot about the movie or a lot about you.'”

But one thing the actress did get warned? “They told me not to look at your nipples.”

“It’s weird they would tell you that, it’s my best feature,” he replied.

Attempting to get somewhat serious, the late night show host tells Lawrence, “The movies are great and I do know a little something about them … you’re in it.”

“Come on they must have written you up a synopsis or bullet points or something?” she pushed.

Lawrence then told Stewart about her experience backstage moments earlier: “I was drinking a beer and literally everybody who works here would walk by and be like, ‘I have tequila under my desk, I have vodka, we have an alcohol cart.’ I was like, ‘are you guys … happy?'”

Stewart ended the segment by saying, “I feel like this is a remarkably spirited and informational interview. In many ways I remind me of a young Charlie Rose.”

Watch the funny exchange below:

