Jennifer Lawrence says her high energy used to be a burden in school before acting

ABC’s Diane Sawyer spent a day with Jennifer Lawrence, a fellow Kentuckian, trekking around New York City, eating barbecue, shooting arrows, and getting to know the Oscar-winning actress.

During the interview, Lawrence opened up about struggling to contain her energy as a young kid — she was voted most talkative in school two years in a row — and how she discovered acting. Her brothers even nicknamed her “Nitro.”

“I didn’t know that I was an actor,” she said. “I just knew that I was weird and different and I knew that I was smart, but the evidence just didn’t agree. I would think something and then feel it and now I know what that is and now I can channel that at work.”

After a visit to New York when she was 14, a photographer approached her and her mother in Union Square. He called later to let her know that modelling agencies were interested, and it was then that Lawrence decided that she also wanted to act.

Lawrence also discussed her recent friendship with Amy Schumer. Though the two only met each other a few months ago, they are currently writing a screenplay together, along with Schumer’s sister.

“We both have a kind of protection over each other,” Lawrence said. “She’s older than me so she has the natural kind of protectiveness that comes with just being older than somebody. I’ve been famous longer than she has so I feel a certain protectiveness in that sense and we both are incredibly blunt and opinionated.”

She also spoke about her essay on the Hollywood pay gap and how women are judged more for negotiating.

“It’s just something that is intrinsic and I would love to see change,” she said.

You can watch the “Nightline” interview here:





