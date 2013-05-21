First Look At Jennifer Lawrence In Blue Makeup For The Next 'X-Men' Movie

“X-Men Days of Future Past” director Bryan Singer has been tweeting out plenty of behind-the-scenes photos of the mutant picture out next year.



The latest picture he shared was of Jennifer Lawrence reprising her role on set as blue, “vengeful” Mystique.

Though it looks like she’s in complete body paint, Lawrence told E! Online after the Oscar’s she would be wearing a suit this time around.

Last time, the body paint left her skin irritated.

“It will be from neck down so it will cut out time and the blisters,” said Lawrence.

