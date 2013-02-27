Jennifer Lawrence Forgot To Thank Harvey Weinstein And David O. Russell In Her Oscar Speech

First, Jennifer Lawrence fell while walking up to the stage to accept her Best Actress Oscar for “Silver Lining Playbook.”Then, she forgot to thank the film’s producer Harvey Weinstein and director David O.Russell.



Big no-no.

So in the wake of Lawrence’s memory mishap, everyone’s favourite actress released the below statement to Entertainment Weekly apologizing for her “brain fart.”:

In the whirlwind of last night, I was remiss to thank two incredibly important people to this film and in my life. David O. Russell: Thank you for the most incredible experience of my life. Thank you for your genius, for your guidance, for teaching me things about myself and nurturing me to be a better actor. You have so much passion and such a bleeding heart, you believe not only in your films but what your films can do for people and that is the most important thing that I have learned from you. Harvey Weinstein: You championed this movie and its story from early days. Your passion and unyielding support gave this film the opportunity to thrive and touch so many people. Thank you to both. I will never be able to forgive myself for such a brain fart but I hope that you both can. Obviously it was not on purpose, I couldn’t remember what I had already said and my mind went completely blank–your brain does funny things during the most overwhelming moment of your life!

