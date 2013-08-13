Jennifer Lawrence: 'I Always Knew I Was Going To Be Famous'

Vogue/Mario Testino Jennifer Lawrence opens up about fame in the new issue of Vogue magazine.

Jennifer Lawrence graces the cover of

September’s Vogueand takes a break from her usually self-deprecating humour to say seriously that she has always had a sense she would be famous.

“I’ve never said this before, because there is no way to say it without it being completely misunderstood, but ever since I was really little, I always had a very normal idea of what I wanted,” the 22-year-old told the magazine.

“I always knew that I was going to be famous,” she said during the four hour interview over lunch at the Odeon in Tribeca. “I honest to God don’t know how else to describe it.”

She adds, “I used to lie in bed and wonder, Am I going to be a local TV person? Am I going to a motivational speaker? It wasn’t a vision. But as it’s kind of happening, you have this buried understanding: Of course.”

Lawrence’s “Silver Linings Playbook” director, David O. Russell, saw the young actress’ fame materialise before his very eyes.

“When she first showed up on the set of ‘Silver Linings,’ she was asking Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro what it’s like to have people come up to you on the street,” he tells Vogue. “That wasn’t really happening to her. People didn’t really know who she was. But by the time the film was released and we did an event in Santa Barbara, it was like being at a Beatles concert. There were thousands of screaming people. It was mind-blowing.”

Woody Harrelson, who co-starred alongside Lawrence in “Hunger Games,” says the “it girl” doesn’t act like one and always creates a fun atmosphere on set.

“She is one-of-a-kind, man. She is so herself,” he tells the magazine. “I love how she doesn’t censor herself. She says the most outrageous sh–. Just incredible, the stuff she’ll say.”

Jodie Foster, who directed Lawrence in “The Beaver” in 2011, agrees: “It’s one of the things that I love about her the most — her rapid-fire teenage-boy-humour brain.”

As for where she gets her sense of humour, Lawrence tells Vogue: “You have to be funny in our family, to survive, because we are so mean to each other.”

In addition to her career path, Lawrence is also very clear on her likes and dislikes. In case you were wondering:

Foods she doesn’t like: arugula, eggplant, goat cheese. “I have the taste buds of a five-year-old.”

TV show she’s obsessed with: “Homeland.”

Strange stuff she’s afraid of: “I don’t have nightmares about clowns or burglars or murderers. I have nightmares about thirteen-year-olds. They terrify me.”

