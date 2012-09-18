A Woman In Ohio Allegedly Stole $7,500 From Her Son While He Was Serving In Afghanistan

Police have arrested a woman in Ohio for allegedly stealing $7,500 from her son between the fall of 2010 and the spring of 2011 while he was serving with the army in Afghanistan and Iraq.



The Independent in Massillon is reporting that Jennifer L. Fletcher, 42, stole the money after agreeing to file her son’s taxes while he was stationed overseas. Fletcher used the information to obtain checks in his name, then cashed them after forging his signature. She is also is being accused of depositing nearly $1,400 of Davis’ state and federal income tax refunds into her account to pay bills.

Court records show that Fletcher was charged with identify fraud, theft, and forgery. Her bail was set at $150,000.

