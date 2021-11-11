Jennifer Hudson wore a sheer lace catsuit and a skirt with a daring slit to the 2021 CMAs

Jennifer Hudson at the 2021 CMA Awards. Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson attended the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday.

She wore a Dolce & Gabbana catsuit made of sheer lace.

A skirt with a daring slit and dramatic train completed the red-carpet look.

Jennifer Hudson turned heads in an all-red look at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday.

Hudson, 40, who plays Aretha Franklin in the biopic “Respect,” performed a tribute to the late singer at the CMA Awards. The performance marked her first CMA appearance, according to A Taste of Country. She sang Franklin’s “Night Life” and a duet of “You Are My Sunshine” with Chris Stapleton.

Her performance was showstopping – as was the Dolce & Gabbana outfit she arrived at the awards show wearing.

Jennifer Hudson wore a Dolce & Gabbana catsuit. Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

Hudson wore a dark-red catsuit made of sheer lace on the red carpet. The garment had a corset bodice with a scalloped neckline and a thin V-shaped strap.

The red lace covered Hudson’s legs, and she wore coordinating fingerless gloves that almost reached her shoulders.

And Hudson gave the look a glamorous edge with a dramatic skirt.

The skirt showed off the catsuit. Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

The floor-length skirt had a dramatic train. It gathered at Hudson’s hips and featured pleats throughout the garment. The skirt also had a dramatic slit on one side, further showing off the lace fabric covering Hudson’s legs.

Silver shoes and jewelry completed the look.

Wayman and Micah styled the daring look. Adam Burrell did her makeup, and Albert Morrison styled Hudson’s hair in a bob.

Hudson wasn’t the only star to wear a daring look at the 2021 CMA Awards.

Other stars wore daring looks. Jason Kempin / Staff / John Shearer / Contributor / Getty Images

For instance, Maren Morris attended in a white pantsuit with a daring neckline, and Nicole Kidman wore a dress with cutouts and a thigh-high slit.