Jennifer Hudson Promotes Obamacare In This 'Scandal' Parody From Funny Or Die

Throughout his campaigns and presidency, Barack Obama has leveraged celebrity endorsers from within the creative community to promote his ideas to people he might not otherwise reach.

Last week, the singer and actress Jennifer Hudson became the latest artist to go to bat for Obama. In a video produced by Funny or Die, Hudson plays a “covert scandal manager” advertising the benefits of the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare), which goes into effect today.

In a humorous play on the television show Scandal, Hudson is approached by various people desperately seeking help with various “scandalous” health issues. But despite the overly dramatic tenor of the video’s narrator, Hudson calmly points out that their pre-existing conditions, mammograms, and other emergencies are covered by the ACA and not even a little bit scandalous.

The video is part of the comedy website Funny Or Die’s volunteer effort to promote what it sees as the benefits of Obamacare to the public. Here it is:

Scandalous with Jennifer Hudson from Jennifer Hudson

