Jennifer Hudson Bought Her Assistant A House -- Watch His Amazing Reaction

It pays to be a part of Jennifer Hudson’s entourage.

The “Dreamgirls” actress and Weight Watchers spokesperson gifted her longtime personal assistant anf friend from childhood, Walter, with a house for Christmas — and his reaction is priceless.

“My assistant Walter’s reaction when he found out I was buying him a house,” the 32-year-old “American Idol” winner posted to her Instagram account. Hudson is seen handing Walter papers in the beginning of the video:

During an interview with Advocate in 2011, Hudson revealed she has known Williams since the sixth grade, and that he is her “closest friend.”

