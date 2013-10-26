Jennifer Hawkins Will Remain "The Face" Of Myer For Another 3 Years

Getty/ Brendon Thorne

Myer has extended Jennifer Hawkins contract as the “face” of the retail giant for a further 3 years.

After months of negotiations between Myer boss Bernie Brookes, the top model and her agent Sean Anderson, the extension of Hawkins’ $5 million contract, which was due to expire in November, has been finalised.

The Financial Review has reported the former Miss Universe won’t receive a pay rise or bonuses in the new agreement, as Myer seeks to reduce her annual fee or adjust productivity gains.

According to the new contract Hawkins will have to find a suitable successor when her time is up, similarly to Brookes who will be on the look out when his contract expires next August.

Other legalities set out by Myer, according to The Fin, will restrict Hawkins from wearing clothing from competitors such as TopShop, Zara and H&M when public spaces. Other than that Hawkins will continue her work for brands such as Australia’s Next Top Model, Mount Franklin’s Lightly Sparkling mineral water and Lovable underwear.

