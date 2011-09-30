In Harvey Weinstein's New Film Jennifer Garner Plays A Fictional Sarah Palin Who's Defeated By A Black Orphan

This is Butter.
The latest movie from Harvey Weinstein starring Jennifer Garner as a thinly veiled Sarah Palin (or Michele Bachmann…take your pick!) who is out to win Iowa’s annual butter sculpture competition when she comes up against the prodigious talents of a young orphaned black girl.
Yes.
You will not be surprised to hear Michele Bachmann declined Weinstein’s invitation to attend the premiere. Especially when you watch the trailer below.
