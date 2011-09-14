YOUR MOVE, MICHELE: Bachmann Invited To Host Jennifer Garner's Tea Party Movie Premiere

Film exec Harvey Weinstein never shies away from a good publicity stunt, but this is a ringer even for him.



At the Toronto Film Festival last night, Weinstein had actress Olivia Wilde read a statement on his behalf — inviting Michele Bachmann to co-host the Iowa premiere of the movie “Butter” with him.

“Butter,” which stars Wilde and Jennifer Garner, is billed as a Tea Party satire piece.

(And it’s already been shredded in early reviews — so clearly Weinstein is trying to turn the buzz around.)

The statement read, in part:

“I would like to take this moment to formally invite Republican congresswoman from Minnesota and Republican presidential candidate Michele Bachmann to co-host with me the big premiere of Butter in Iowa in a few months from now. We could take some maths classes in the morning to help balance the budget, brush up on the constitution in the afternoon, play some ping-pong and then maybe some verbal ping-pong on gay rights and women’s rights (especially the right to choose).”

