Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner met 20 years ago. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

Summer 2000: Affleck and Garner met on the set of the movie “Pearl Harbor.”
In the summer of 2000, Affleck and Garner met while filming the movie “Pearl Harbor.”
At this time, Garner was married to actor Scott Foley.
Summer 2002: Affleck and Garner were reunited on the set of “Daredevil.”
Two summers later, Affleck and Garner found themselves working together again.
Although both were with other people at the time (Affleck was dating musician Jennifer Lopez), Affleck later said this set was where he and Garner fell in love.
In an interview with Playboy, he said, “We met on ‘Pearl Harbor,’ which people hate, but we fell in love on ‘Daredevil.’ By the way, she won most of the fights in the movie, which was a pretty good predictor of what would happen down the road — my wife, holding swords and beating the living s— out of me.”
Affleck got engaged to Lopez a few months later in the fall.
January 2003: Some said the pair looked flirtatious on “Dinner for Five,” although they were both still with other people at the time.
In January of 2003, Affleck and Garner made an appearance on “Dinner for Five.”
One writer for Vulture said that, at one moment during the episode, Garner gives Affleck “such a genuine look of gratitude and affection, it still makes me a bit uncomfortable to see it on television.”
March 2003: Garner and Foley announced that they were separating.
A few months after the “Dinner for Five” episode aired, Garner and Foley split.
He said, “Jennifer became a huge celebrity. She became a huge star, and she deserved everything she got. There was no other relationship, there was no infidelity, nothing. People get divorced, you know?”
June 27, 2015: Affleck reportedly took the family’s nanny, Christine Ouzounian, to Las Vegas, but his rep denied the two were romantically involved.
Us Weekly reported that Ben Affleck left a vacation with Garner and took the family’s nanny Christine Ouzounian to a charity poker tournament in Las Vegas on June 26.
Then, in July, the magazine reported that multiple sources confirmed that Affleck had been dating 28-year-old Ouzounian.
Affleck’s rep, however, adamantly denied the reports.
“The story is complete garbage and full of lies,” a rep for Affleck said of Us Weekly’s report that Affleck and Ouzounian struck up a relationship after Affleck and Garner were separated but before they announced their divorce. “It’s shameful. We are considering legal options.”
Later that month, Garner and Affleck announced they were getting a divorce.
It read, “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”
March 2016: Garner opened up about their split in a candid interview.
She said, “We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes.”
She added that he’s the ‘”love of her life,” saying, “‘What am I going to do about that?’ He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy.”
March 2017: Sources claimed Affleck and Garner had called off their divorce.
Almost a year later, unnamed sources told People magazine that Affleck and Garner had called off the divorce, although they weren’t back together.
An unnamed source said they really wanted to work on things and were giving it another try.
Later that month, Affleck announced he completed treatment for alcohol addiction.
The actor wrote, “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront, I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”
April 13, 2017: The pair officially filed for divorce.
Garner and Affleck filed for divorce almost two years after their separation. TMZ reported they were seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three kids.
July 2017: Reports surfaced that Affleck was dating producer Lindsay Shookus.
Months after moving out, Affleck reportedly began dating “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus.
August 2018: Affleck and Shookus split up.
Reports that Shookus and Affleck had broken up were confirmed by People magazine. The two continued to be photographed together several more times.
October 4, 2018: Affleck posted on Instagram about his stay at an alcohol-addiction treatment center.
On October 4, 2018, Affleck took to Instagram to open up about struggling with addiction and to express gratitude toward those who have been there for him throughout his journey.
“The support I have received from my family, colleagues, and fans means more to me than I can say,” he wrote.
He concluded the post by writing, “I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”
October 5, 2018: The pair finalized their divorce.
February 2020: Affleck said his divorce from Garner was his “biggest regret.”
In an interview with the New York Times, the actor spoke about how his addiction impacted his relationship, sharing when cracks in his marriage to Garner began to appear, he increased his alcohol consumption.
“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” Affleck told the publication. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”
“I have certainly done things that I regret,” he added. “But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”
May 2021: They met up to support their children.
Amid rumors that Affleck is dating Jennifer Lopez following his split with Ana De Armas, the two parents showed up to support their son, Samuel, at a swim meet.
July 24, 2021: Lopez made her and Affleck’s rekindled relationship Instagram-official.