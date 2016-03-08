Former US tennis phenom rips Maria Sharapova over failed drug test

Cork Gaines
Jennifer CapriatiA. Messerschmidt/Getty Images

On Monday, Maria Sharapova gave a surprise press conference in which she announced that she had failed a drug test during the Australian Open. While Sharapova basically called the failed test an oversight on her part, former U.S. tennis phenom Jennifer Capriati feels the entire situation is far less innocent.

Sharapova tested positive for a substance called meldonium, something she admits that she has been taking since 2006. The substance was just added to the banned list by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) this year and Sharapova says she did not read the email with the updated list.

According to Sharapova, she was taking the drug because of a variety of health concerns, including the possibility that she may have diabetes, and noted that the drug helped improve her conditions.

After the announcement, Capriati, whose own career was ended by injuries, took to Twitter to rant about the admission and the claim of innocence behind it.

After Sharapova made her announcement, many seemed quick to dismiss it as a quirk in the testing system. Capriati may have just opened the eyes of many to something that, in her eyes, is a bit more nefarious.

