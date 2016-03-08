Former US tennis phenom rips Maria Sharapova over failed drug test

On Monday, Maria Sharapova gave a surprise press conference in which she announced that she had failed a drug test during the Australian Open. While Sharapova basically called the failed test an oversight on her part, former U.S. tennis phenom Jennifer Capriati feels the entire situation is far less innocent.

Sharapova tested positive for a substance called meldonium, something she admits that she has been taking since 2006. The substance was just added to the banned list by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) this year and Sharapova says she did not read the email with the updated list.

According to Sharapova, she was taking the drug because of a variety of health concerns, including the possibility that she may have diabetes, and noted that the drug helped improve her conditions.

After the announcement, Capriati, whose own career was ended by injuries, took to Twitter to rant about the admission and the claim of innocence behind it.

Im extremely angry and disappointed. I had to lose my career and never opted to cheat no matter what.i had to throw in the towel and suffer

— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 7, 2016

i didn’t have the high priced team of drs that found a way for me to cheat and get around the system and wait for science to catch up

— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 7, 2016

the responses are exactly what i am talking about. everything based on illusion and lie driven by the media for over 20 yrs. beyond unfair

— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 7, 2016

something is wrong with the whole system. The intentions of the system was never morally grounded to begin with

— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 7, 2016

I just think it takes away from the sport and the hard work if true. Yes its hard to be kicked when down, when injured and out

— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 7, 2016

Everyone reading what’s written and assuming it’s true is wrong. It’s just wrong. all of it not true. Nothing of what u read is true

— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 7, 2016

All the lies have robbed me of my life at some point enough is enough and a line must be drawn or you must fight back for pride and dignity

— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 7, 2016

What’s the point of someone taking a heart medicine that helps your heart recover faster unless you have a heart condition? Is thataccurate?

— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 7, 2016

It’s always about one thing that benefits everyone.#money

— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 7, 2016

The advantages are so subtle they can be just a hair width difference. that gives you only what you need to know to reach that extra level

— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 7, 2016

Sometimes it’s all about what gives you the most confidence to win

— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 7, 2016

Why is this medication banned now?

— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 7, 2016

Maybe I should start taking it? Lol I might feel better

— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 7, 2016

If this medication helped me to comeback again would everyone be alright with me taking it?

— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 7, 2016

How much did it take away from the other persons food plate

— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 7, 2016

In my opinion of its all true every title should be stripped. This is other people’s lives as well

— Jennifer Capriati (@JenCapriati) March 7, 2016

After Sharapova made her announcement, many seemed quick to dismiss it as a quirk in the testing system. Capriati may have just opened the eyes of many to something that, in her eyes, is a bit more nefarious.

