Jennifer Aniston's 7 Worst Box Office Bombs Since 'Friends'

Around the time “Friends” ended its seven-season run in 2004, Jennifer Aniston was Hollywood’s golden girl.
Her rom-com blockbusters “Along Came Polly” and “Bruce Almighty” performed well with critics and in theatres. The latter, headlined by Jim Carrey, raked in $US484 million worldwide.
Then an unfortunate string of flops began — enough to earn Aniston the label “box office poison.”
Her latest movie, “We’re the Millers,” about a group of misfits who pose as an all-American family to move a large shipment of marijuana into the U.S., may give Aniston’s movie career the second wind it needs.
Co-starring Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, and Ed Helms, “We’re the Millers” opened in theatres late Tuesday night and racked up $US6.8 million so far. Despite less than thrilling reviews from critics, it’s expected to gross between $US35 and $US38 million through the weekend.
Here are the misses that led up to Aniston’s “We’re the Millers” redemption.
Worldwide Lifetime Gross: $US57 million
Production Budget: $US22 million
Gain: $US35 million
Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%
Aniston appeared alongside Clive Owen in this psychological thriller about a love affair gone wrong.
With a ludicrous plot and obvious twist, 'Derailed' is an uncomfortably appropriate title,' one critic wrote.
Worldwide Lifetime Gross: $US49 million
Production Budget: $US19 million
Gain: $US30 million
Rotten Tomatoes score: 51%
Aniston plays a character with no husband or boyfriend, who's fighting the clock to have children. Jason Bateman co-stars.
To put into perspective how bad it was, a 'Twilight' parody movie beat it at the box office.
Worldwide Lifetime Gross: $US36 million
Production Budget: $US18 million
Gain: $US18 million
Rotten Tomatoes score: 17%
The author of a self-help book about grieving (Aaron Eckhart) falls for a florist (Aniston) while dealing with the loss of his wife.
The New York Times called the movie's vital signs, 'faint.'
Worldwide Lifetime Gross: $US88 million
Production Budget: Rumoured $US70 million
Gain: $US18 million
Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%
Kevin Costner, Shirley MacLaine, and Mark Ruffalo co-star in this urban legend about the real family that inspired 'The Graduate.'
'I suppose 'Rumour Has It' could be worse,' a New York Times movie critic wrote, 'though at the moment I'm at a loss to say just how.'
Worldwide Lifetime Gross: $US18 million
Production Budget: $US6.5 million
Gain: $US11.5 million
Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%
Aniston plays a pot-smoking, down-on-her-luck housekeeper who seeks a little financial help from her group of slightly older friends, played by Frances McDormand, Catherine Keener and Joan Cusack.
Despite positive reviews from critics and a female powerhouse cast, 'Friends with Money' found itself in the same conundrum as its protagonist.
Worldwide Lifetime Gross: $US21 million
Production Budget: $US32 million
Loss: $US11 million
Rotten Tomatoes score: 59%
Aniston and Paul Rudd's oddball romantic comedy about a nudist colony earned a bare $US6 million its opening weekend, despite avoiding summer blockbuster competition with a February theatre release.
Worldwide Lifetime Gross: $US2 million
Production Budget: Unlisted
Loss: We have to assume.
Rotten Tomatoes score: 46%
Even with names like Woody Harrelson and Steve Zahn on the marquee, this poorly managed comedy tanked in its limited theatre release.
