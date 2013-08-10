Jennifer Aniston's 7 Worst Box Office Bombs Since 'Friends'

Around the time “Friends” ended its seven-season run in 2004, Jennifer Aniston was Hollywood’s golden girl.

Her rom-com blockbusters “Along Came Polly” and “Bruce Almighty” performed well with critics and in theatres. The latter, headlined by Jim Carrey, raked in $US484 million worldwide.

Then an unfortunate string of flops began — enough to earn Aniston the label “box office poison.”

Her latest movie, “We’re the Millers,” about a group of misfits who pose as an all-American family to move a large shipment of marijuana into the U.S., may give Aniston’s movie career the second wind it needs.

Co-starring Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, and Ed Helms, “We’re the Millers” opened in theatres late Tuesday night and racked up $US6.8 million so far. Despite less than thrilling reviews from critics, it’s expected to gross between $US35 and $US38 million through the weekend.

Here are the misses that led up to Aniston’s “We’re the Millers” redemption.

7. 'Derailed' (2005)

Worldwide Lifetime Gross: $US57 million

Production Budget: $US22 million

Gain: $US35 million

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Aniston appeared alongside Clive Owen in this psychological thriller about a love affair gone wrong.

With a ludicrous plot and obvious twist, 'Derailed' is an uncomfortably appropriate title,' one critic wrote.

6. 'The Switch' (2010)

Worldwide Lifetime Gross: $US49 million

Production Budget: $US19 million

Gain: $US30 million

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51%

Aniston plays a character with no husband or boyfriend, who's fighting the clock to have children. Jason Bateman co-stars.

To put into perspective how bad it was, a 'Twilight' parody movie beat it at the box office.

5. 'Love Happens' (2009)

Worldwide Lifetime Gross: $US36 million

Production Budget: $US18 million

Gain: $US18 million

Rotten Tomatoes score: 17%

The author of a self-help book about grieving (Aaron Eckhart) falls for a florist (Aniston) while dealing with the loss of his wife.

The New York Times called the movie's vital signs, 'faint.'

4. 'Rumour Has It' (2005)

Worldwide Lifetime Gross: $US88 million

Production Budget: Rumoured $US70 million

Gain: $US18 million

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Kevin Costner, Shirley MacLaine, and Mark Ruffalo co-star in this urban legend about the real family that inspired 'The Graduate.'

'I suppose 'Rumour Has It' could be worse,' a New York Times movie critic wrote, 'though at the moment I'm at a loss to say just how.'

3. 'Friends with Money' (2006)

Worldwide Lifetime Gross: $US18 million

Production Budget: $US6.5 million

Gain: $US11.5 million

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Aniston plays a pot-smoking, down-on-her-luck housekeeper who seeks a little financial help from her group of slightly older friends, played by Frances McDormand, Catherine Keener and Joan Cusack.

Despite positive reviews from critics and a female powerhouse cast, 'Friends with Money' found itself in the same conundrum as its protagonist.

2. 'Wanderlust' (2012)

Worldwide Lifetime Gross: $US21 million

Production Budget: $US32 million

Loss: $US11 million

Rotten Tomatoes score: 59%

Aniston and Paul Rudd's oddball romantic comedy about a nudist colony earned a bare $US6 million its opening weekend, despite avoiding summer blockbuster competition with a February theatre release.

1. 'Management' (2009)

Worldwide Lifetime Gross: $US2 million

Production Budget: Unlisted

Loss: We have to assume.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46%

Even with names like Woody Harrelson and Steve Zahn on the marquee, this poorly managed comedy tanked in its limited theatre release.

