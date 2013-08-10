Jennifer Aniston's 7 Worst Box Office Bombs Since 'Friends'

Facebook/Wanderlust ‘Wanderlust,’ co-starring Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd, reeled in just $US21 million.

Around the time “Friends” ended its seven-season run in 2004, Jennifer Aniston was Hollywood’s golden girl.

Her rom-com blockbusters “Along Came Polly” and “Bruce Almighty” performed well with critics and in theatres. The latter, headlined by Jim Carrey, raked in $US484 million worldwide.

Then an unfortunate string of flops began — enough to earn Aniston the label “box office poison.”

Her latest movie, “We’re the Millers,” about a group of misfits who pose as an all-American family to move a large shipment of marijuana into the U.S., may give Aniston’s movie career the second wind it needs.

Co-starring Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, and Ed Helms, “We’re the Millers” opened in theatres late Tuesday night and racked up $US6.8 million so far. Despite less than thrilling reviews from critics, it’s expected to gross between $US35 and $US38 million through the weekend.

Here are the misses that led up to Aniston’s “We’re the Millers” redemption.

