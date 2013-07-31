Jennifer Aniston Ate A Lot Of Kale To Get In Shape For Her Upcoming Stripper Role

‘When I really wanted to have a cheat day I had to have a kale chip,’ Aniston says of her movie diet.

In order to get into fighting weight for her role as a stripper in the upcoming comedy “We’re The Millers,” Jennifer Aniston says she put herself on a strict diet.



“I was on a very like, greens and vegetables and lean proteins and kale,” she told “Access Hollywood” of what she ate while prepping to bare her body in the film, which co-stars Jason Sudeikis and Emma Roberts.

“But I did eat that day,” says the 44-year-old actress of the scene in which she wears nothing but a bra and underwear.

But when Aniston needed a cheat day while prepping for the role, she didn’t turn to baked goods or fried foods, instead she says she treated herself to a— get this — kale chip.

“When I really wanted to have a cheat day. I had to have a kale chip,” she told “Access” at the movie’s junket last weekend.

And when she did finally strip down, Aniston made sure that her “kibbles and bits” were covered and secured.

“There was some major strapping and organising,” she admits. “I had no taping. I really just doubled my bras. I had a thong and then two pairs of underwear. Why I thought that was going to help protect anything is beyond me.”

“We’re The Millers” opens in theatres August 7. Watch Aniston’s new moves in the trailer below.

