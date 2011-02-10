WATCH: Zach Galifianakis' Awesomely Awkward Interview With Jennifer Aniston And Tila Tequila (Yes)

Zach Galifianakis (of Hangover fame) has a sort of fake interview show (that’s so well done you’d swear it was real) on Funny or Die called “Between Two Ferns.”



In the most recent episode he united Jennifer Aniston and MySpace celebrity and reality show star of dubious talent Tila Tequila — presumably for the first time and last time.

It is as awesome as it sounds.

Also? Jennifer Aniston is a good sport.

And hey maybe there’s a market for incredibly awkward celebrity interviews. At least someone seems to think so — Piers Morgan tweeted out about Galifianakis this morning:

Video below.





Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis: Tila Tequila from Between Two Ferns

