Jennifer Aniston Just Sold Her Beverly Hills Estate For $38 Million

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Jade Mills Realty/AP Images

Jennifer Aniston put her zen-like oasis on the market back in March, and according to the L.A. Times it has already sold for $37-$38 million.Aniston bought the home back in 2006 for $13.5 million. With the help of designer Stephen Shadley, Aniston completely redesigned the home and tried to sell it for $42 million.

Even though Aniston got about $6 million less than the asking price, selling in four months is a feat in itself.

After putting the Hollywood home on the market, Jennifer scoped out quite a few places in NYC and ended up buying at least two in the West Village.

An ambiance of tranquility before you even enter

Gated entrance way

Wide open and airy

One of the bathrooms

There's plenty of windows throughout the house

Of course there's a pool

Gorgeous, relaxing views

