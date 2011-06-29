Jennifer Aniston Just Sold Her Beverly Hills Estate For $38 Million

Photo: Jade Mills Realty/AP Images

Jennifer Aniston put her zen-like oasis on the market back in March, and according to the L.A. Times it has already sold for $37-$38 million.Aniston bought the home back in 2006 for $13.5 million. With the help of designer Stephen Shadley, Aniston completely redesigned the home and tried to sell it for $42 million.



Even though Aniston got about $6 million less than the asking price, selling in four months is a feat in itself.

After putting the Hollywood home on the market, Jennifer scoped out quite a few places in NYC and ended up buying at least two in the West Village.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.