Hollywood's Biggest Showbiz Family Blowups

This week, it was rumoured that Jennifer Aniston would be guest starring on a few episodes of “Days of Our Lives,” the soap opera on which her father, John Aniston, has been a cast member for 24 years.



When it came out that it wasn’t true, that must have been a bit, er, awkward.

At least they’re not fighting about this little misunderstanding.

Others have not been so lucky.

Some families crumble under the Hollywood pressure—and it looks like Will and Jada Smith, whose kids, Jaden and Willow, have also become stars, could be next.

