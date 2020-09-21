Jennifer Aniston reunited with 'Friends' Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow to watch the Emmys: 'We've been roommates since 1994'

ABC/YouTube Jennifer Aniston alongside Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

Jennifer Aniston appeared alongside her “roommates” Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow for a short “Friends” reunion at last night’s virtual Emmy awards.

During a live video call with Jimmy Kimmel who was hosting the annual television awards from an empty Staples Centre, Aniston was speaking about her nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series when Courteney Cox walked into view.

“Look at this: Courteney Cox,” Jimmy said. “Courteney’s there?” To which she replied: “Of course I’m here, we live together.” Jennifer Aniston added: “Yeah we’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy.”

The pair were also shortly joined by fellow roommate and co-star Lisa Kudrow. “Unbelievable, Lisa Kudrow, you live there too?” Jimmy said. And joining in on the joke Kudrow replied: “Yeah, where else would I live?”

Jason Bateman, the star of Netflix’s “Ozark,” also made a short appearance with Aniston joking that he is only living with her until he “goes off to college”.

ABC/YouTube Jason Bateman gate crashing the ‘Friends’ reunion at last nights Emmy awards

Aniston missed out on an Emmy for her role in Apple’s political news-drama “The Morning Show,” with Zendaya picking up the prize for her leading performance as Rue on HBO’s “Euphoria,” making her the youngest Actress to win the award at 24.

Earlier this year it was announced that Aniston and the entire cast of “Friends” are teaming up for an unscripted reunion special more than a decade after the beloved NBC sitcom ended. The stars will also serve as executive producers and will receive at least $US2.5 million each, according to Variety.

“Friends” first premiered in September 1994 and ended in May 2004 after 10 seasons.

Watch the full reunion down below:

