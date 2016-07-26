Jennifer Aniston had an emotional response to a question about self-doubt

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Giffoni Film Festival Jennifer Aniston wants fans to remember that celebrities are human too.

A young fan brought Jennifer Aniston to tears after asking the actress about overcoming self-doubt.

Aniston was presented with a lifetime achievement award at the Giffoni Film Fest Saturday, and had a Q&A session with children and teens who were in attendance.

One young fan quietly asked the Golden Globe-winning actress if she woke up some mornings wondering about her identity.

“There are not enough fingers and toes in this entire room to count how many times that moment has happened to me,”she responded as she wiped her eyes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re all human beings at the end of the day, whether we’re a waitress or a baker or a student or whatever we are, at the end of the day you kind of hit walls and think I kind of can’t go any farther. Or this is too much. My heart can’t take it or the pain is too great, or am I good enough? Will I survive? And you just have to sort of somehow miraculously overcome. You just go, ‘I can’t, yes I can, yes you can.'”

She added that many celebrities have struggled with the same thoughts throughout their lives, because they are all human.

“There’s nothing that separates us from you, because we all started at the same place,” she said. “We all came out of nowhere. Don’t punish yourself if you feel that. Go talk to people and seek help and always find something to inspire you.”

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux support and encourage each other.

The actress encouraged young writers to empower women and step away from social media every once in a while. She also discussed bullying and how people have to stand up for each other, in real life and online.

“And now with the Internet, [bullying’ is endless, and it is a bunch of anonymous bullies that can sort of be stalking,” she said. “We used to think that it was just in childhood that we would be bullied or made fun of. I was. I think many of us can say that we were. And it’s the worst feeling in the world. And now that we are grown up, the internet is filled with them. And they’re cowardly, and they’re anonymous and they hide behind their computers, so it’s about not allowing it to penetrate and have again, put your computers down and have conversations.”

Aniston recently wrote a moving essay for the Huffington Post where she opened up about being “fed up” with false pregnancy rumours in tabloids.

“I am not pregnant. What I am is “fed up,” Aniston wrote. “I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism,’ the ‘First Amendment’ and ‘celebrity news … The way I am portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against some warped standard of beauty.”

