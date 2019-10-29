Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon took over anchoring duties on 'Good Morning America' to promote their new series about a morning show

ABC News Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon subbed in as anchors on ‘Good Morning America’ Monday morning.

The new series follows the drama behind the scenes of a show similar to “GMA.”

Viewers of “Good Morning America” were greeted by a surprising set of faces when they tuned in Monday morning.

Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon briefly took over anchoring duties in order to promote their new Apple TV Plus series, “The Morning Show,” which follows the drama behind the scenes of a “GMA”-like show.

The co-stars – who also played sisters on the hit series “Friends” – previewed stories about Queen Elizabeth’s right-hand woman and a new Prince autobiography before welcoming the show’s real anchors, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, out onto the stage.

"We can retire now right?" ????

Jennifer Aniston and @ReeseW are killing it at the anchor desk! pic.twitter.com/nCFKyWb0xy — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 28, 2019

“So we can retire right?” Stephanopoulos said as he joined the pair at the desk. “We’ll take the rest of the morning off, you guys take it away.”

“George and I were back there saying, ‘They’re too good,'” Roberts added.

“We got you,” Aniston responded. “You need a day off? We got you.”

Can Jennifer Aniston and @ReeseW do Pop News with us every morning?! ???? pic.twitter.com/qiNr35aYmC — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 28, 2019

Later on, the two continued hosting duties, sharing stories about a funny dog video and parents who egged their child to wear a hot dog costume for his official school picture.

Aniston and Witherspoon’s new series debuts on Friday.

