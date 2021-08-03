Jennifer Aniston says ‘SNL’ star Vanessa Bayer does the best impression of her performance in ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston and Vanessa Bayer on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston says Vanessa Bayer’s “SNL” impression of her as Rachel from “Friends” is spot-on.

But Aniston didn’t know what to think when she first saw the parody of her performance.

“Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that,” she told InStyle.

Jennifer Aniston doesn’t think she’s impression worthy, but in an interview with InStyle, she admitted that Vanessa Bayer nailed it on “Saturday Night Live.”

When asked by InStyle’s Laura Brown who does the best impression of her, Aniston responded: “Vanessa Bayer on ‘Saturday Night Live.'”

“I remember someone saying, ‘Did you see the impression of you on ‘SNL?'” Aniston said. “My first response was, ‘What? No, I’m not impression [-worthy].’ They played it for me and [gasps], ‘That is so not the way I sound.'”

Bayer’s impression made its debut on “SNL” in early 2016. Her lines were specifically referencing Aniston’s performance as Rachel Greene in NBC’s hit comedy series “Friends,” complete with her signature rounded hairstyle.

Aniston’s initial reaction to the performance was concern that she was being mocked.

“Then I was like, ‘Uh, oh. Oh, I see,'” she continued. “Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that and tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I’m being made fun of. That’s always the gut instinct: ‘They’re making fun of me.'”

Aniston joined the comedian on “SNL’s” Weekend Update in December 2016, where she got in on the joke.

“‘Friends’ was like, five million and five years ago, so I think we’ve just gotta move on,” she said when she appeared on the show.

You can read Jennifer Aniston’s full InStyle interview here.