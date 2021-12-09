Jennifer Aniston hits back at ‘hurtful and just nasty’ pregnancy rumors and tabloid reports that she’d chosen ‘career over kids’

Jennifer Aniston says she has cut people out who refuse to get vaccinated. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Aniston told The Hollywood Reporter that constant pregnancy rumors were “hurtful.”

The actor said that she used to take rumors and assumptions about her life “very personally.”

She said that social media had taken on the role of tabloids when it came to celebs’ personal lives.

Jennifer Aniston said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she used to take pregnancy rumors and assumptions about her personal life “very personally,” calling the focus on her private life in the past “hurtful.”

The actor, 52, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how scrutiny of her private life, ranging from assumptions about whether she “chose career over kids” to rumors about her being pregnant, affected her over the course of her career.

“It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?'” Aniston said. “They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”

She said that her job was to show people “what [she’s] capable of,” at which point they can choose to “subscribe” regardless of what’s happening in her personal life.

Aniston also told The Hollywood Reporter that she felt that social media had taken on a similar role to tabloids when it came to celebrities’ personal lives.

“It’s almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections,” Aniston said. “So it’s just sort of changed hands in a way.”

She also told The Hollywood Reporter that there was a “double standard” when it came to men, marriage, and children.

“Men can be married as many times as they want to, they can marry [younger] women in their 20s or 30s,” Aniston said. “Women aren’t allowed to do that.”

Aniston has directly addressed the scrutiny in the past. In the wake of 2016 rumors that Aniston was pregnant with her then-husband Justin Theroux, the actor wrote an essay for HuffPost saying that she wasn’t pregnant, but was “fed” up with media attention on her body.