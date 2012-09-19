Jennifer Aniston Pokes Fun At Pregnancy rumours In New SmartWater Ad

For years, tabloids have published rumours about Jennifer Aniston being pregnant, and for years the actress has silently ignored the press…until now.



Aniston’s latest project is starring in a SmartWater video [she is a spokeswoman for the brand] that shows Ryan Seacrest presenting “stolen” footage from the actresses’ home.

Check out the video to see how Aniston pokes fun at the rumours about her wrongfully reported pregnancy and strange beauty routines. Even Jimmy Kimmel makes an appearance … as her son.

Watch the funny ad below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: The car Ford hopes Ryan Seacrest can help them sell >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.