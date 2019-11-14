A 'Friends' reunion special is in the works. Here's how Jennifer Aniston, one of the iconic sitcom's stars, makes and spends her $200 million fortune.

NBCUniversal/Getty Images Jennifer Aniston won the People’s Icon Award for her career achievements at the People’s Choice Awards on November 10.

In her People’s Icon acceptance speech at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, Jennifer Aniston credited “Friends” with her career success.

“If I have any claim to this word ‘icon,’ it’s only because I was able to be on an iconic show, with an iconic cast, and an iconic haircut,” she said.

Now, it appears that iconic show may be making a long-anticipated return of sorts. Deadline reported on Tuesday that a “Friends” reunion special is currently in the works at HBO Max, the network’s upcoming streaming platform.

Aniston separately made headlines when she joined Instagram on October 15 with a “Friends” reunion selfie and set a Guinness World Record for reaching one million followers in under six hours. But unlike most would-be influencers, Aniston likely won’t be needing to cash in on Instagram ads and other #SponCon anytime soon.

In August, Forbes listed Aniston as the fifth highest-paid actress of the year, estimating that she made $US28 million before taxes between June 2018 and June 2019 – and the potential “Friends” reunion special is likely to boost that number even higher next year.

Here’s a look at how much Aniston made as a cast member on “Friends,” what we know about her income post-show, and how she spends some of her fortune.

On Sunday, Jennifer Aniston received the People’s Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards for her career achievements in film and television.

“Jennifer Aniston is a tour de force, who has portrayed some of the most iconic, unforgettable, and relatable characters of our time,” said Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events and Lifestyle Digital in an October People’s Choice Awards press release. “For gracefully conquering comedy and drama on both the small and big screen, we’re honouring Jennifer Aniston with ‘The People’s Icon of 2019.'”

Before joining the cast of the hit TV show “Friends” that launched her into the spotlight, Aniston got her start in the 1993 horror film “Leprechaun,” in which her character is chased by a killer leprechaun.

Aniston joined the cast of “Friends” in 1994 and has made millions from the show, which aired for 10 seasons.



In 2002, riding the tide of high ratings, the six principal “Friends” cast members banded together to negotiate $US1-million-per-episode pay raises that amounted to $US22 million per season.



By the time “Friends” wrapped in 2004, Aniston made close to $US1.25 million per episode, Forbes estimates.

Aniston still receives a considerable paycheck from reruns. In 2015, USA Today reported that each cast member receives $US20 million annually from syndication profits.

After the show, Aniston’s film career took off. Her hit comedies include “He’s Just Not That Into You” (2009) and “The Bounty Hunter” (2010), which grossed $US178 million and $US136 million in global box office sales respectively.

Most recently, Aniston starred in the 2019 Netflix film “Murder Mystery.”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic



Aniston has also secured a slew of endorsements and partnerships, working with Glaceau Smartwater, Aveeno, and Emirates, among other companies.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images



Speaking with Elle magazine for a July 2018 story about Aniston’s business ventures, Forbes editor Natalie Robehmed estimated that Aniston makes more than $US10 million annually through endorsements.



This year, Aniston returned to television, starring in and producing “The Morning Show,” an Apple TV+ original series that follows the lives of morning news broadcast journalists.

The show, whose cast also includes Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, debuted November 1.

In August, Forbes named Aniston the fifth highest-paid actress of the year, estimating that she earned $US28 million before taxes between June 2018 and June 2019. In 2017, Forbes pegged her net worth at $US200 million.

The actress spends some of her millions on real estate and interior design. In 2011, Aniston purchased an 11-bedroom mansion in Bel Air for $US20.97 million and spent two years renovating the place with interior designer Stephen Shadley.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air mansion from above.

Aniston also has a notoriously large beauty budget. In 2012, Total Beauty estimated that Aniston spends over $US140,000 a year on her beauty and skincare routines, based on previous reports of her spending.

Aniston’s beauty products reportedly include an in-home infrared sauna and a 24-carat-gold-plated facial sculpting wand.

Aniston’s haircuts alone are a pretty penny, costing her just shy of $US1,000 per visit. Business Insider reported in 2012 that Aniston visits celebrity hair stylist Chris McMillan every six weeks.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images



While Aniston invests heavily in self-care, she also gives back.

In 2017, she made headlines for donating $US1 million to aid hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. She has also been a longtime supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, among other organisations.

