Jennifer Aniston Just Sold Her West Village Apartments For $6.5 Million

Photo: AP

It’s official: Jennifer Aniston no longer owns any real estate in New York City, according to Curbed.Aniston ditched her two West Village apartments and sold them for $6.5 million—taking a $500,000 loss.



Aniston is now snuggling up in a $21 million Bel Air mansion with boyfriend Justin Theroux.

After purchasing and selling a few different New York City pads, it seems the former “Friends” star has given up her big-city dreams.

DON’T MISS: Jennifer Aniston Has Been Buying A Lot Of Homes Recently >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.