Jennifer Aniston Is The New Face Of Aveeno Skincare Products – Here's Today's Buzz

Jennifer Aniston is the new face of Aveeno.

Photo: Getty Images / YouTube screencap

Jennifer Aniston announced this morning that’s she’s the new face – and body – of Aveeno. The actress will star in ad campaigns and share some of her own beauty tips.Mark Wahlberg confirmed on “Anderson Live” there will be a “Ted” sequel and that he and the foul-mouthed teddy will make an appearance at the Oscars.



Now that he’s a free agent, Rapper T.I. wants $75 million for his next label deal.

So far, there hasn’t been any on-screen fighting between Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey on “American Idol.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Lance Armstrong’s doping confession to Oprah last night.

Dwayne Johnson will play Hercules in Paramount’s 2014 film.

There are casting calls being put out for a “Zombieland” television show.

Betty White received a boa constrictor for her 91st birthday.

