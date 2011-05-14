Jennifer Aniston Has Been Buying A Lot Of Homes Recently

Jennifer Aniston isn’t the first name that comes to mind when ‘real estate mogul,’ comes up, but Jen has quite a few properties up her sleeve.

From Malibu to Beverly Hills to New York City, Jen has owned prime real estate in quite a few zip codes.

And recently, shes been writing a lot of checks. The actress just purchased a West Village penthouse, is in contract to buy another unit in the same building, and is rumoured to be buying a third unit as well.

This is where Jennifer and Brad Pitt lived together until their split in 2005. It sold in 2006 for $22 million

When Brad left Jen for Angelina, Jen moved here. It's a modest condo in Malibu owned by Larry Ellison. She lived here until she settled in to her own awesome diggs...

Next stop, her 'Zen-like oasis' in Beverly Hills, she bought it for $13.5 million

Designer Stephen Shadely redesigned the entire home, with Jen's vision, to make it calm and relaxing

But she just put the house on the market in February for $42 million and decided to head east to NYC

Jen checked out this $8.7 million penthouse near NYU on LaGuardia Place...

She also checked out this $15 million penthouse on Horatio street...

And there were even rumours she was checking out a place in the esteemed 15 Madison Park

But Jen decided to take over the West Village. Here's the view from her first purchase, a $5 million penthouse

The penthouse is on the 18th floor, has one bedroom, and amazing views of the NYC skyline

The penthouse floor plan, looks like there's more terrace area than indoor living space

But the penthouse in this West Village building was not enough. So she decided to buy the apartment below, 17G.

She scooped the one-bedroom up for $1.8 million

And now there are rumours Jen is buying a THIRD apartment in the building, 17F.

It's also a one-bedroom and is on the market for $2 million.

Jen's apartments are almost as cool as the famous Friends apartment..

