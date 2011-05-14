Jennifer Aniston Has Been Buying A Lot Of Homes Recently

Jennifer Aniston isn’t the first name that comes to mind when ‘real estate mogul,’ comes up, but Jen has quite a few properties up her sleeve.
From Malibu to Beverly Hills to New York City, Jen has owned prime real estate in quite a few zip codes.
And recently, shes been writing a lot of checks. The actress just purchased a West Village penthouse, is in contract to buy another unit in the same building, and is rumoured to be buying a third unit as well.
This is where Jennifer and Brad Pitt lived together until their split in 2005. It sold in 2006 for $22 million
When Brad left Jen for Angelina, Jen moved here. It's a modest condo in Malibu owned by Larry Ellison. She lived here until she settled in to her own awesome diggs...
Designer Stephen Shadely redesigned the entire home, with Jen's vision, to make it calm and relaxing
But she just put the house on the market in February for $42 million and decided to head east to NYC
But Jen decided to take over the West Village. Here's the view from her first purchase, a $5 million penthouse
But the penthouse in this West Village building was not enough. So she decided to buy the apartment below, 17G.
