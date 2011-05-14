Jennifer Aniston Has Been Buying A Lot Of Homes Recently

Jennifer Aniston isn’t the first name that comes to mind when ‘real estate mogul,’ comes up, but Jen has quite a few properties up her sleeve.



From Malibu to Beverly Hills to New York City, Jen has owned prime real estate in quite a few zip codes.

And recently, shes been writing a lot of checks. The actress just purchased a West Village penthouse, is in contract to buy another unit in the same building, and is rumoured to be buying a third unit as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.